UPDATE 2-China says more than 20,000 from Myanmar seek refuge across border
* Bitter fighting between Myanmar ethnic groups, security forces
NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading as rising oil inventories and increasing domestic crude oil production applied pressure and countered any lift from equities prices boosted by a better-than-expected outlook from aluminum producer Alcoa.
U.S. February crude fell 5 cents, or 0.05 percent, to settle at $93.10 a barrel, having traded from $92.68 to $93.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)
* Bitter fighting between Myanmar ethnic groups, security forces
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
HANOI, March 9 Vietnam's state oil company Petrovietnam Oil Corp (PV Oil) plans to sell a 35-40 percent stake to strategic investors and expects to raise at least $270 million, it said on Thursday.