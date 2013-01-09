NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading as rising oil inventories and increasing domestic crude oil production applied pressure and countered any lift from equities prices boosted by a better-than-expected outlook from aluminum producer Alcoa.

U.S. February crude fell 5 cents, or 0.05 percent, to settle at $93.10 a barrel, having traded from $92.68 to $93.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)