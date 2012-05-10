NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. crude edged up on Thursday, snapping a string of six lower settlements, as supportive labor and trade data from the United States and a weaker dollar countered disappointing Chinese trade data and rising OPEC production.

U.S. June crude rose 27 cents, or 0.28 percent, to settle at $97.08 a barrel, having traded from $96.08, below the 200-day moving average of $96.28, and reaching $97.69. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)