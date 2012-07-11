UPDATE 6-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates detail, prices in paragraphs 1-2)
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday in choppy, thin trading, in reaction to a drop in crude inventories.
The market also rebounded after selling off the previous session in reaction to an end to Norway's oil workers strike.
U.S. August crude rose $1.90, or 2.26 percent, to settle at $85.81 a barrel, having swung from $84.01 to $86.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
