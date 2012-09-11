NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve this week will provide additional monetary stimulus to bolster the economy put pressure on the dollar and supported oil prices.

U.S. October crude rose 63 cents, or 0.65 percent, to settle at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of $96.61 and having traded from $96.08 to $97.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)