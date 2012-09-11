Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve this week will provide additional monetary stimulus to bolster the economy put pressure on the dollar and supported oil prices.
U.S. October crude rose 63 cents, or 0.65 percent, to settle at $97.17 a barrel, back above the 200-day moving average of $96.61 and having traded from $96.08 to $97.31. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.