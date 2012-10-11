NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as tensions between Turkey and Syria and between Iran and the West continued to reinforce concerns about the risk to oil supply from the Middle East.

U.S. November crude rose 82 cents, or 0.90 percent, to settle at $92.07 a barrel, having traded from $91.09 to $92 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by M.D. Golan)