NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. crude futures rose a second straight session on Thursday as a weaker dollar fueled buying of riskier assets and hopes for more Federal Reserve stimulus and on expectations that China will report upbeat economic growth data on Friday.

U.S. May crude rose 94 cents, or 0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a barrel, having traded from $102.39 to $104.24.

