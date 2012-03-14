SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday as rising crude oil inventories in the United States and the dollar's strength combined to pressure oil prices.
U.S. April crude futures fell $1.28, or 1.20 percent, to settle at $105.43 a barrel, having traded from $105.12 to $107.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been told that President Donald Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders related to the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is confirmed, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.