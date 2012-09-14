NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday but settled below a four-month peak as concerns about the effect on the economy of high fuel costs tempered hopes for stronger demand for oil sparked by the Federal Reserve's new stimulus program.

U.S. October crude rose 69 cents, or 0.70 percent, to settle at $99 a barrel, having swung from $97.99 to $100.42, the highest price since May 4. For the week, it rose $2.58, or 2.7 percent, after slipping 5 cents the previous week. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)