NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. crude for February delivery rose 58 cents, or 0.62 percent, to settle at $94.14 a barrel on Monday, having traded from $92.95 to $94.29 during the session.

The settlement price is the highest close for U.S. crude since September.

The contract's discount to Brent widened to around $17.70 a barrel, reversing after hitting a four-month low of $16.69 earlier on Monday. (Reporting By David Sheppard; editing by John Wallace)