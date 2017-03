NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as gasoline futures jumped more than 2 percent, pushing the oil futures complex higher and offsetting any pressure from fresh concerns about the euro zone economy.

U.S. March crude rose 30 cents, or 0.31 percent, to settle at $97.31 a barrel, having traded from $96.77 to $97.71. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)