NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. crude futures edged down a penny on Monday, as skepticism about Iran's offer to negotiate on uranium enrichment and gains on Wall Street helped oil recover after it fell more than 1 percent and tested support near the 100-day moving average.

U.S. crude declined by 0.01 percent to settle at $91.85 a barrel, having fallen to $89.79, below the 100-day moving average of $89.89, and trading as high as $92.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)