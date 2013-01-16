NEW YORK Jan 16 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report showed crude stocks fell last week in the United States.

U.S. February crude rose 96 cents, or 1.03 percent, to settle at $94.24 a barrel, having traded from $93.10 to $94.36. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)