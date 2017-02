NEW YORK May 17 U.S. crude futures fell a fifth straight session Thursday in choppy trading as weak U.S. economic data and continued worries about the euro zone and Greek debt crisis pressured oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic.

U.S. June crude fell 25 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at $92.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Nov. 2 when crude closed at $92.51. Thursday's $92.09-$93.88 trading band was inside Wednesday's range. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)