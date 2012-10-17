NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. crude futures edged up on Wednesday in choppy trading, receiving support from an S&P 500 stocks index that rose on strong housing data and a weaker dollar, and recovering after oil prices were pressured by inventory data showing rising U.S. crude stockpiles. U.S. November crude edged up 3 cents, or 0.03 percent, to settle at $92.12 a barrel, having traded from $91.55 to $92.85. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)