NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. crude futures slipped slightly on Thursday, having pared losses on news that a pipeline carrying Canadian crude oil to the United States was shut.

U.S. November crude dipped 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $92.10 a barrel, having traded from $90.66 to $92.59. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)