GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares eke out 19-mth high, dollar holds firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, as signs of progress in talks to resolve the U.S. budget dispute eased concerns about looming mandated tax hikes and spending cuts that investors fear might slow the economy and curb oil demand.
U.S. January crude rose 73 cents, or 0.84 percent, to settle at $87.93 a barrel, having traded from $87.21 to $88.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
* China consumer inflation quickens to fastest pace since May 2014
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.