NEW YORK Dec 19 Expiring U.S. January crude futures rose on Wednesday on expectations that a battle over the U.S. budget will be resolved and reduce the threat of recession and of curbed demand for oil.

U.S. January crude futures rose $1.58, or 1.80 percent, to settle at $89.51 a barrel, having traded from $87.81 to $89.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)