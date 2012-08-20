NEW YORK Aug 20 U.S. crude futures slipped on
Monday after seesawing during the session, as uncertainty about
the European Central Bank's efforts to address the debt crisis
weighed on oil prices, while tight North Sea supply and Middle
East turmoil limited losses.
U.S. September crude, with the contract set to expire
on Tuesday, fell 4 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at $95.97 a
barrel, having traded as low as $95.02 after reaching $96.53,
highest price since futures hit $97.20 intraday on May 11.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)