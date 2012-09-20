Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. October crude futures dipped slightly after a choppy trading session on Thursday as the front-month contract headed to expiration, marking a fourth straight lower settlement, even as crude for November delivery managed a slight gain.
U.S. October crude fell 11 cents, or 0.12 percent, to go off the board at $91.87 a barrel, ending back above the 100-day moving average of $90.73 after trading from $90.66 to $92.37.
U.S. November crude rose 12 cents, or 0.13 percent, to settle at $92.42, having traded from $90.96 to $92.69. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.