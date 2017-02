NEW YORK Dec 20 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday in choppy trading, supported by data showing the U.S. economy grew faster than previously thought in the third quarter, while U.S. budget talks continued.

U.S. crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.17 percent, to settle at $90.13 a barrel, having traded from $89.26 to $90.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)