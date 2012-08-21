Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabal al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday to a three-month peak as hopes that the European Central Bank will act to contain the region's debt crisis and tensions in the Middle East boosted prices, and as the September crude contract approached expiration.
Expiring U.S. September crude rose 71 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $96.68 a barrel, after reaching $97.60, the highest intraday price since May 10. U.S. October crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $96.84. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
MUNICH, Feb 19 Israel's defence minister said on Sunday Iran had an ultimate objective of undermining Saudi Arabia in the Middle East and called for a dialogue with Sunni Arab states to defeat "radical" elements in the region.
QUITO/GUAYAQUIL, Feb 19 Ecuadoreans vote on Sunday in a nail biter presidential election where an ally of leftist President Rafael Correa hopes to clinch enough support to avoid a runoff against a conservative ex-banker.