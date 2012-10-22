NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday as the November contract approached expiration, as economic concerns and an expected pipeline restart offset fears about Middle East turmoil which could threaten the oil supply.

U.S. November crude fell $1.32, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $88.73 a barrel, having traded from $88.21 to $90.80. U.S. December crude fell $1.79, or 1.98 percent, to settle at $88.65 a barrel, after trading from $88.57 to $91.27.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)