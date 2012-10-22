Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday as the November contract approached expiration, as economic concerns and an expected pipeline restart offset fears about Middle East turmoil which could threaten the oil supply.
U.S. November crude fell $1.32, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $88.73 a barrel, having traded from $88.21 to $90.80. U.S. December crude fell $1.79, or 1.98 percent, to settle at $88.65 a barrel, after trading from $88.57 to $91.27.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).