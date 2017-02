NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. crude futures fell 1 percent on Monday as disappointing German economic data reinforced concerns about slowing global economic growth and weakened the euro against the dollar.

U.S. November crude fell 96 cents, or 1.03 percent, to settle at $91.93 a barrel, having traded from $91.06 to $93.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)