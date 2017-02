NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday in choppy trading, snapping a string of five lower settlements, boosted by supportive UK economic data and a rally by refined products futures on concerns about Hurricane Sandy affecting refineries on the East Coast. U.S. December crude rose 32 cents, 0.37 percent, to settle at $86.05 a barrel, having traded from $85.23 to $86.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)