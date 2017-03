NEW YORK Jan 25 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Friday after choppy trading as profit-taking pulled crude prices back from highs, but front-month crude posted a seventh straight weekly gain.

U.S. crude fell 7 cents, or 0.07 percent, to settle at $95.88 a barrel, having traded from $95.43 to $96.56.

For the week, U.S. crude futures posted a gain of 32 cents, or 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)