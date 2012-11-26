NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday as concerns about Greek debt talks and U.S. budget negotiations applied pressure on oil prices and offset any supportive impact from worries about the potential for Middle East supply disruptions.

U.S. January crude fell 54 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $87.74 a barrel, having traded from $87.27 to $88.29. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)