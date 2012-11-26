Oil sold out of tanker storage in Asia as market slowly tightens
* Traders sell 12 mln bbls oil from Asia floating storage -ship data
NEW YORK Nov 26 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday as concerns about Greek debt talks and U.S. budget negotiations applied pressure on oil prices and offset any supportive impact from worries about the potential for Middle East supply disruptions.
U.S. January crude fell 54 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $87.74 a barrel, having traded from $87.27 to $88.29. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
TOKYO, Feb 24 U.S. oil prices fell on Friday after government data released late on Thursday showed stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week, although losses were muted as inventory growth was well below expectations.
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. shale producers are growing production again, renewing the challenge to OPEC’s market share and potentially limiting further increases in oil prices during 2017/18.