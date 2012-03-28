UPDATE 3-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates detail, comment prices; paragraphs 1-2, 11-12)
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. crude futures fell Wednesday on a sharp rise in crude inventories in the United States and the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European strategic oil reserves.
U.S. May crude fell $1.92, or 1.79 percent, to settle at $105.41 a barrel, having traded from $104.67 to $106.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates detail, comment prices; paragraphs 1-2, 11-12)
* Dollar pressured after Trump's national security aide quits
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.