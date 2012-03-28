NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. crude futures fell Wednesday on a sharp rise in crude inventories in the United States and the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European strategic oil reserves.

U.S. May crude fell $1.92, or 1.79 percent, to settle at $105.41 a barrel, having traded from $104.67 to $106.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)