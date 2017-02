NEW YORK Aug 28 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday as Hurricane Isaac neared the Louisiana Gulf Coast, forcing companies in the region to shut down oil production platforms and refineries.

U.S. October crude rose 86 cents, or 0.90 percent, to settle at $96.33 a barrel, after falling to $95.14 and reaching $96.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)