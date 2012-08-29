NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday on expectations that damage from Hurricane Isaac to oil production will be limited and in reaction to data showing that crude oil stocks rose sharply last week in the United States.

U.S. October crude fell 84 cents, or 0.87 percent, to settle at $95.49 a barrel, having traded from $94.76 to $96.37. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)