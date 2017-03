NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. crude futures edged up in choppy trading on Wednesday, receiving support from improved euro zone economic sentiment and data showing U.S. refined products stocks fell last week. Rising crude oil inventories and weak U.S. economic growth figures limited gains.

U.S. March crude rose 37 cents, or 0.38 percent, to settle at $97.94 a barrel, having traded from $97.32 to $98.24. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)