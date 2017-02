NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, as traders continued to assess the impact of Hurricane Sandy on East Coast oil infrastructure and awaited government oil inventory data due Thursday.

The figures were delayed a day because of the storm.

U.S December crude rose 56 cents, or 0.65 percent, to settle at $86.24 a barrel, having traded from $85.61 to $87.19. For the month, crude fell $5.95, or 6.5 percent, for a second straight monthly decline. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)