GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
NEW YORK May 2 Brent crude futures crude futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by a report showing a sixth straight weekly rise in U.S. crude oil inventories and by weak economic data from the United States and Europe that revived concerns about demand for petroleum.
Brent June crude fell $1.46, or 1.22 percent, to settle at $118.20 a barrel, having traded from $117.64 to $119.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.