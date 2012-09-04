U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday amid worries of lessening demand for crude oil as weak U.S. manufacturing and construction spending data added to concerns about a slowing economy.
The data countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks.
Brent October crude fell $1.60, or 1.38 percent, to settle at $114.18 a barrel, having traded from $113.93 to $116.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.