NEW YORK, Sept 4 Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday amid worries of lessening demand for crude oil as weak U.S. manufacturing and construction spending data added to concerns about a slowing economy.

The data countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks.

Brent October crude fell $1.60, or 1.38 percent, to settle at $114.18 a barrel, having traded from $113.93 to $116.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)