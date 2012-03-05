Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, March 5 Brent crude futures edged up on Monday in choppy trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program supported oil, while gains were limited by concerns about economic growth in China, Europe and the United States.
Brent April crude rose 15 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at $123.80 a barrel, having traded from $122.66 to $124.66. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.