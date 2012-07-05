GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
NEW YORK, July 5 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as a lockout of striking oil workers in Norway and a big drop in U.S. crude oil inventories kept concerns about tighter supplies in focus.
Brent August crude rose 93 cents, or 0.93 percent, to settle at $100.70 a barrel, having traded from $99.30 to $102.34.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.