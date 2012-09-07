NEW YORK, Sept 7 Brent crude futures rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand.

Brent October crude rose 76 cents, or 0.67 percent, to settle at $114.25 a barrel, having traded from $112.34 to $114.65. For the week, Brent slipped 32 cents, snapping a string of five straight weekly gains. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)