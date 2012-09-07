UPDATE 1-Bunge profit beats estimates on improved margins in Brazil
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved margins in Brazil.
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Brent crude futures rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand.
Brent October crude rose 76 cents, or 0.67 percent, to settle at $114.25 a barrel, having traded from $112.34 to $114.65. For the week, Brent slipped 32 cents, snapping a string of five straight weekly gains. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved margins in Brazil.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China rejected a shipment of coal from North Korea a day after the country testfired a ballistic missile in violation of international sanctions, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.
BEIRUT, Feb 15 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country sought good relations with its Gulf Arab neighbours as he began a one-day trip to Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, his first since taking power in 2013.