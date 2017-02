NEW YORK Feb 8 Brent crude rose on Wednesday as hopes for a deal on Greece's debt and tensions between Iran and the West offset data showing rising U.S. stockpiles, boosting Brent's premium to U.S. crude.

Brent March crude rose 97 cents, to settle at $117.20 a barrel, a seventh straight gain, having traded from $115.90 to $117.50. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)