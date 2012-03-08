NEW YORK, March 8 Brent crude futures settled higher a second straight day on Thursday on expectations that Greece will implement a debt swap deal with private creditors and avoid default and continuing tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program.

Brent April crude rose $1.32, or 1.06 percent, to settle at $125.44 a barrel, having traded from $123.80 to $126.34. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)