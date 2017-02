NEW YORK Feb 9 Brent crude rose an eighth straight session on Thursday on news that Greek leaders agreed to austerity measures needed to secure a second bailout to avoid an unruly default.

Brent March rose $1.39, or 1.19 percent, to settle at $118.59 per barrel, having traded from $117.28 to $118.75. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)