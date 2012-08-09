UPDATE 5-Oil slips further below $56 on report of U.S. inventory jump
* High OPEC compliance with supply cuts has muted impact on prices
NEW YORK Aug 9 Brent crude futures rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, as a lower outlook for North Sea production and Middle East tensions helped Brent post a fifth straight higher settlement.
Brent September crude rose $1.08, or 0.96 percent, to settle at $113.22 a barrel, having traded from $111.60 to $113.43. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gary Hill)
Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved edible oil margins in Brazil, and forecast stronger earnings growth in 2017.
JERUSALEM, Feb 15 The chief executive of Paz Oil , Israel's largest distributor of refined oil products, has been questioned by police over allegations he bribed public officials, the company said on Wednesday.