UPDATE 2-China says more than 20,000 from Myanmar seek refuge across border
* Bitter fighting between Myanmar ethnic groups, security forces
NEW YORK Jan 9 Brent crude futures edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading, as rising U.S. oil inventories and increasing U.S. crude oil production applied pressure.
Brent February crude fell 18 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $111.76 a barrel, having traded from $111.11 and $112.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Bitter fighting between Myanmar ethnic groups, security forces
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
HANOI, March 9 Vietnam's state oil company Petrovietnam Oil Corp (PV Oil) plans to sell a 35-40 percent stake to strategic investors and expects to raise at least $270 million, it said on Thursday.