UPDATE 5-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
NEW YORK May 10 Brent crude fell on Thursday in choppy trading as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data, higher OPEC production and the unsettled political situation in Greece made the oil demand outlook uncertain.
Brent June crude fell 47 cents, or 0.42 percent, to settle at $112.73 a barrel, having traded from $112.12 to $113.64, briefly topping the 200-day moving average of $113.58. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Both crude benchmarks in middle of $5 trading ranges (Updates prices in paragraph 2)
* Project could provide 7 pct of UK's energy (Updates with details, govt, Toshiba, union comment)
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in January, recording their largest gain in more than four years amid increases in the cost of energy products and some services, but a strong dollar continued to keep underlying inflation tame.