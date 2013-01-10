UPDATE 3-Oil prices hold steady for third day; eyes on economic data
* U.S. shale production could grow by 3 mbpd at $80 oil - IEA
NEW YORK Jan 10 Brent crude futures edged up on Thursday as supportive Chinese trade data fanned expectations for improving demand, while news that Saudi Arabia has cut oil production in the previous two months also helped lift oil prices.
Brent February crude rose 13 cents, or 0.12 cent, to settle at $111.89 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* U.S. shale production could grow by 3 mbpd at $80 oil - IEA
LONDON, March 6 A currency devaluation may do little to fix Nigeria's problems unless it follows the examples of emerging market peers Egypt, Argentina and Russia and embraces floating exchange rates.
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.