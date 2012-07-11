NEW YORK, July 11 Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday, rebounding to settle above $100 a barrel on lift from expectations that more economic stimulus may yet be forthcoming from the U.S. Federal Reserve to bolster a sputtering economy.

Brent August crude rose $2.26, or 2.31 percent, to settle at $100.23 a barrel, having swung from $97.83 to $100.50.

The rebound followed a selloff the previous session in reaction to an end to Norway's oil workers strike. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)