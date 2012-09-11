Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Brent oil futures rose on Tuesday as expectations that a German court will approve a euro zone rescue plan and the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster the economy put pressure on the dollar and boosted oil prices.
Brent crude rose 59 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at $115.40 a barrel, having traded from $114.37 to $115.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.