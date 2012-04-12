NEW YORK, April 12 Brent crude futures rose on Thursday as a weak dollar sparked buying of riskier assets and hopes for more stimulus from the U.S. central bank while expectations that China will report upbeat economic growth data on Friday also added support.

Brent crude rose $1.53, or 1.27 percent, to settle at $121.71 a barrel, having traded from $119.28 to $121.86. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)