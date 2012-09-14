GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains; oil lifted by OPEC cut extension hopes
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Brent crude futures rose a seventh straight session on Friday but settled below a four-month peak as concerns about the effect on the economy of high fuel costs tempered hopes for stronger demand for oil sparked by the Federal Reserve's new stimulus program.
Brent November crude rose 78 cents, or 0.67 percent, to settle at $116.66 a barrel, having traded from $115.88 to $117.95, highest price since early May. For the week, Brent gained $2.41, or 2.1 percent, after slipping 32 cents in the previous week. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
CARACAS, Feb 17 Venezuela's government is pushing forward with measures that could exclude some opposition political parties from future elections, potentially paving the way for the ruling Socialists to remain in power despite widespread anger over the country's collapsing economy.
WASHINGTON/SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb 17 When Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah introduced legislation last month to transfer about 3 million acres of federally-held public land to state control, he was bombarded by thousands of angry phone calls, letters and social media posts urging him to back off.