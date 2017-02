NEW YORK, Feb 15 Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday and settled at an eight-month high on concerns about potential supply disruptions from Iran and other producers in the Middle East and Africa.

Brent April crude rose $1.58, or 1.35 percent, to settle at $118.93 a barrel, highest settlement since June 14, after trading in a range from $117.40 to $119.99. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)