NEW YORK Aug 15 Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday as a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories, geopolitical fears and expectations that North Sea production will drop in September combined to lift oil prices.

Brent September crude rose $2.22, or 1.95 percent, to settle at $116.25 a barrel, posting its highest settlement since early May, having traded from $113.49 to $116.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)