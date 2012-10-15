NEW YORK Oct 15 Brent crude rose on Monday on support from North Sea production delays and skepticism about an offer from Iran to negotiate the halting of higher grade uranium enrichment, and as Brent's premium to U.S. crude hit its highest in a year.

With the November crude contract set to expire on Tuesday, Brent rose $1.18, or 1.03 percent, to settle at $115.80 a barrel. Trading ranged from $113.58 to $115.91. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)